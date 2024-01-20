Weekly Rundown Ep. 13 | NMotion Gala Showcase
In this episode: The NMotion Gala Showcase and a special announcement about Silicon Prairie Startup Week
• January 20, 2024
And we’re back…for another episode of the Weekly Rundown that is! Tap in as we recap our experience at the NMotion Gala Showcase that took place in Lincoln earlier this month. BTW, be sure to congratulate NMotion on their 10-year anniversary!
Interested in getting involved in Silicon Prairie Startup Week? Let us know by submitting your contact information here.
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
We’ll share event highlights, founder profiles and feature stories digging into all things related to Nebraska startups and small businesses. Delivered on Wednesdays.