Corporate Pitch Days Connect Enterprise and Innovation

The Nebraska Startup Academy (NSA) is working to introduce Nebraska startups to potential early enterprise customers to accelerate proof of concept for founders building B2B solutions, and spur corporate innovation.

The organization began co-hosting corporate pitch days with the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, powered by the Aksarben Foundation, in 2023. According to an NSA press release, the 2023 pitch days connected 13 companies with 36 startups, of which 53% had underrepresented founders.

The NSA team said they hope to at least double the number of pitch events this year under the leadership of Melinda Meyer, director of corporate engagement at NSA.

“We are committed to realizing the potential of our startup ecosystem,” said NSA Executive Director Charlie Cuddy. “The sky’s the limit for community and economic development in connecting Nebraska companies with the innovation already in our backyard.”

How Corporate Pitch Days Work

The hosting company selects a group of startups that align with their current business needs and industry. Then the NSA team guides the process of determining the desired outcome — typically product feedback, a pilot conversation or customer contacts. The invite-only corporate pitch events allow founders to showcase their technologies to a cross-functional group of company leaders in a private setting.

The goal is to add value to the startup founders and corporate teams through these exchanges.

“Engaging with forward-thinking solutions is always important to us,” said Green Plains Chief Human Resources Officer Jamie Herbert. “For me personally, as a Nebraska native, it was inspiring to see the creativity and grit of local entrepreneurs. “

Connect with the NSA team here if your company would like to host a corporate pitch event at your place of business.

Startups who wish to be included in future pitch opportunities can submit your information here.

Founders can join the NSA’s free online, educational community at go.nestartupacademy.org.