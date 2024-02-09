Join the 10 Hour Challenge in Kearney on April 27

The 10 Hour Challenge is heading to the University of Nebraska at Kearney for a one-day hackathon on Saturday, April 27. SPN has partnered with NMotion, the Nebraska Tech Collaborative and InternNE to host the 10 Hour Challenge series across Nebraska.

Bring an idea to build, or join a team. The choice is yours. We’ll provide the food, drink and prizes. You’ll hear lightning tech talks to spark ideas before forming your team and getting to work. This event is open to everyone!

Register for free here.

Check out scenes from the 10 Hour Challenge at UNL’s Johnny Carson School for Emerging Media Arts during Lincoln Startup Week below.

You won’t want to miss the chance to:

Build something cool alongside other innovators in Nebraska

Connect with Nebraska companies hiring interns

Meet Nebraska startups looking for co-founders and early employees

Pitch that idea you can’t stop thinking about

Explore emerging technologies like AI, gaming engines and more

Get involved regardless of whether you have a technical background

Are you ready to build something? Learn more and register for free here.