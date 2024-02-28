LaunchLNK Grant Program Expands, Awards Six Lincoln Startups $20k

Six startups received $20k in non-dilutive funding to spur innovation and growth in Lincoln’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The LaunchLNK Grant Program, in its sixth year, is designed to help startups establish or expand operations in Lincoln.

The following 2024 LaunchLNK companies were selected from 82 applicants:

The Headset App

The Headset App is a platform designed to streamline and replace radio-based communication systems for teams across industries.

Road Sentinel

Road Sentinel uses a proprietary AI inspection tool to quickly determine whether a road safety barrier or guard rail structure is damaged or compromised.

Larkspur Upholstery Studio, LLC

Larkspur Upholstery Studio wants to expand its professional residential and commercial upholstery services and custom furniture making into retail.

DARO, LLC

DARO is building innovative pathogen surveillance systems that provide farmers with near real-time monitoring and analysis to detect, forecast and prevent diseases in livestock.

ReUnite

ReUnite is an AI-powered data analytics platform that helps businesses that sell pre-owned goods gauge buyer demand for specific items.

Viosimos Agriculture, LLC

Viosimos Agriculture is using proven core rapid screening technology and AI to develop and improve molecules to kill resistant fungal pathogens in plants.

Each 2024 LaunchLNK grant recipient receives $20k in non-dilutive capital and additional resources to accelerate their growth, including:

$4,000 worth of startup accounting services with HBE LLP

$2,000 credit to utilize with Enterprise Legal Studio

$2,000 value in intellectual property services with Suiter Swantz IP

Package by Eakes Office Solutions for delivery, installation and planning

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Membership

Referrals, promotional support, cohort meetings, coaching

In 2024, the program expanded from five to six companies for the first time. Startups are able to leverage LaunchLNK grant funds as matching funds for other programs like the Nebraska Innovation Fund (NIF) Prototype Grant. LaunchLNK program alumni have collectively raised more than $95.5 million in follow-on funding and grants.

“We are incredibly excited to support these six dynamic startups with the LaunchLNK Grant,” said Kathy Andersen, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED).

“This expansion reflects our commitment to experimentation and fostering innovation and creating a thriving entrepreneurial community in Lincoln,” Andersen added. “We are confident that these startups will make significant contributions to our city’s economic growth and vibrancy.”

“The City of Lincoln is proud to be one half of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED), which continues to drive results and foster a vibrant local economy,” says Leirion Gaylor Baird, Mayor of Lincoln.

LPED will open the next round of applications for the LaunchLNK program in the fall of 2024.