Prairie Portraits: Renee Franklin

Meet Renee Franklin

President & CEO @ AIM Institute

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

The startup culture in Nebraska is aspirational, with ambitions to develop into an innovation hub akin to Silicon Valley. Investors in the region are selective, encouraging startups to validate their business models and customer segments through bootstrapping. Startups certainly benefit from fiscal responsiveness and capital allocation discipline. At the AIM Institute, we support startups through education, career development and strategic partnerships. Our signature Tech Leadership Academies provide pathways for emerging and advanced entrepreneurs to develop crucial leadership skills needed to embark on launching a successful startup.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

Balancing risks and making calculated decisions in pursuing innovation involves considering the potential benefits of working in startups, even in the face of possible failures. The approach taken by AIM Institute relies on evidence-based decision-making, focusing on data to mitigate risk in the inherently high-risk startup environment.

How do you define success, and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

AIM’s mission is to grow a strong and diverse tech community. Once in the startup ecosystem, success is defined differently based on one’s role, whether a founder, investor, board member, advisor, employee, customer or partner. Success may mean achieving a profitable exit for investors, career progression for employees or delivering innovative solutions for customers.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

In our state, the biggest challenge startups face is our thin population, which impacts recruitment. Nebraska startups need support building and finding skilled talent, especially in a competitive job market. At AIM, however, we see this recruitment challenge as an opportunity. We support startups and other employers by identifying, encouraging and supporting individuals throughout their tech journey. Our vision is clear: to create a thriving tech community where anyone, regardless of their background, can pursue a fulfilling tech career.

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

The emerging industry that will significantly impact the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the coming years includes security, given the increasing importance of protecting businesses from security failures. Additionally, AI continues to be a forefront technology, creating opportunities for those with AI skills and a demand for talent to work with AI in various capacities. Furthermore, the agricultural technology sector in Nebraska is experiencing growth, driven by affordable connectivity, AI, and small computing platforms, offering opportunities for startups to enhance agricultural productivity and environmental conservation.