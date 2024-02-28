Silicon Prairie News

Updates from around the ecosystem: Feb. 28

Stefanie Monge

·

  • SPN is hiring a full time entry-level reporter to join our team in covering the innovation and entrepreneurship community in Nebraska. ($50k salary & 6 weeks PTO)
  • The Nebraska Startup Academy is continuing its effort to connect startups and enterprises via Corporate Pitch Days.
  • Josh Bartels was named the interim executive director at Nebraska Angels as Stephanie Luebbe steps away after six years leading the organization.
  • The next Nebraska Startup Job Mixer is happening on Friday, April 19 in Omaha following the Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference (MWEC).
  • NMotion-backed startup Uptrends.AI released v3 of its stock market news monitoring platform for individual investors.
