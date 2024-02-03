Weekly Rundown Ep. 15 | SPN Internship & NSBAA Grants
In this edition: SPN is hiring a reporting intern, applications are open for Nebraska Small Business Assistance Act Program and the latest Prairie Portrait.
• February 3, 2024
It’s Friday! That means we’re back with another episode of the Weekly Rundown. Up this week: SPN is looking for a student storyteller to join the team for a yearlong paid reporting internship! Know someone who would be a great fit? Send them our way! Plus, new grant opportunities for Nebraska entrepreneurs and small businesses.
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
We’ll share event highlights, founder profiles and feature stories digging into all things related to Nebraska startups and small businesses. Delivered on Wednesdays.