Weekly Rundown Ep. 16 | 10 Hour Challenge in Kearney
In this edition: The next 10 Hour Challenge is in Kearney, (re)introducing Guardify and how Nebraska's economy compares to peer states
• February 10, 2024
Tune into today’s episode of the Weekly Rundown to find out where the next 10 Hour Challenge will be hosted. We also have an announcement about changes from an existing startup and their vision for the future and more! If you haven’t already, be sure to follow us on our social channels.
