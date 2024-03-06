Introducing Silicon Prairie Startup Week

Silicon Prairie News has joined forces with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development to present the inaugural Silicon Prairie Startup Week, kicking off November 11, 2024. This marquee event transcends geographical boundaries, fostering unity and inclusivity in the Nebraska startup community.

Silicon Prairie Startup Week is a week-long celebration of the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nebraska. Get ready for an unforgettable experience spanning three days in Lincoln, three days in Omaha, with additional events in Council Bluffs and Ashland.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with our friends at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Silicon Prairie News to host the inaugural Silicon Prairie Startup Week,” said Heath Mello, President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. “This exciting partnership underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across our multi-state region and reinforces the role startups have in driving economic growth in Greater Omaha.”

Silicon Prairie Startup Week is not just about celebration; it’s about meaningful content and connections. The programming is a collaborative effort that combines the strengths of SPN and the Chambers to help address the need for more intentional engagement between the Omaha and Lincoln entrepreneurial communities. Entrepreneurs, community members and supporters are all welcome to participate in events happening across Lincoln, Greater Omaha and some places in between.

“I’m proud that we achieved this collaboration, with all parties coming together and imagining what could be greater than the sum of our parts. Building on the success of Startup Omaha Week and Lincoln Startup Week is an efficient use of resources that allows for maximum impact,” said Kathy Andersen, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

This year you’re invited to our multi-day, multi-location event series from Monday, November 11—Saturday, November 16. Come meet fellow startup founders, shake hands with investors, connect with support organizations and learn more about the resources available in Nebraska.

“Silicon Prairie Startup Week will help foster great ideas and connections, allowing entrepreneurs to come together and build on their excitement to innovate and better our communities and our region,” said Jason Ball, President and CEO of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Silicon Prairie News and the Greater Omaha Chamber in support of local and regional entrepreneurship.”

Silicon Prairie Startup Week is a community-driven effort to foster connections, share knowledge and strengthen the bonds that define our vibrant startup ecosystem.

Thank you to the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, Nebraska Journalism Trust and Millwork Commons for their support in bringing this vision to life!

Together, let’s shape the future of innovation in Nebraska. Join us in celebrating the collective achievements of our communities. We invite each and every one of you to be a part of Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

