- SPN is hiring a reporter-multimedia specialist to join the team covering innovation and entrepreneurship in Nebraska. Applications close Sunday, March 24!
- VisionSync is a new startup that aims to commercialize UNMC’s strategy execution management software under the leadership of former Appsky CEO Taylor Korensky.
- Nebraska recently reported the fifth lowest unemployment rate in the United States.
- The Midlands Business Journal published Omaha Placemaker: Chamber’s Mello is Exactly Where He Wants to Be.
- Learn more about the UNO Regional I-Corps Cohort—a free, five-week online experiential learning program centered around customer discovery and value proposition for startups. You can even receive $1,000 upon completion.
Updates from around the ecosystem: March 20
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply