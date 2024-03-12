New Startup, VisionSync, Launches With Former Appsky CEO

A new startup is working to streamline organizational strategic planning based on an approach developed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Taylor Korensky recently stepped down as Appsky CEO to lead the new company, which was created by the UNeTech Institute at UNMC.

VisionSync aims to commercialize UNMC’s strategy execution management software and methodologies after nearly 10 years of internal use and refinement at UNMC.

“I’m looking forward to the next challenge, moving from aiding startups in their software product growth at Appsky to applying those insights and experiences in a practical way with VisionSync,” Korensky said.

VisionSync is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that allows organizations to plan, track, and align the execution of their strategic plans. Current platform customers include UNMC and Pittsburg State University, according to company leaders. Korensky said he hopes to position VisionSync as “an indispensable tool for success” in a constantly changing business climate.

“Strategic plans often sit unused on a shelf. VisionSync helps remove the roadblocks so organizations can link them with their most valuable assets—their people,” said Stephen Hug, entrepreneur in residence at UNMC and UNeTech Institute.

“It’s rewarding to see significant milestones being achieved with VisionSync. Taylor’s leadership will help lead to even more success stories,” he added.

Appsky Names Tyler Reher CEO

Tyler Reher was recently promoted to CEO at Appsky, taking the helm at the software product development studio. Prior to the CEO role, Reher was a solutions architect at Appsky.

“I am excited to witness Tyler’s leadership take shape at Appsky,” Korensky said. “His invaluable guidance and expertise have played a pivotal role in Appsky’s growth over the last two years, and I have full confidence in his capacity to drive the company to new heights.”