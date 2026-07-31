Nebraska Recurring Startup Events Guide – Updated for 2026

1 Million Cups Grand Island

WHEN: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 407 W. Third St., Grand Island

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

MORE INFO: 1MC Grand Island’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

1 Million Cups Lincoln

WHEN: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Don’t Panic Labs, 330 S. 21st St., Suite 200, Lincoln

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network. Attendees can meet with local business support providers during open office hours following the main speaker. These include but are not limited to Don’t Panic Labs, Baird Holm and Nebraska Business Development Center.

MORE INFO: 1MC Lincoln’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

1 Million Cups Norfolk

WHEN: Wednesdays, 8:30-10 a.m.

WHERE: Intersect Coworking and Incubator, 509 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region. Intersect Coworking offers office hours whenever needed to provide entrepreneurial guidance and connect attendees with additional resources.

MORE INFO: 1MC Norfolk’s website, Facebook page and SourceLink page. Intersect Coworking and Incubator’s LinkedIn page

1 Million Cups Omaha

WHEN: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Open office hours follow through 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., Omaha

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network. Various sponsors and resource providers are available to connect with afterward and help answer questions that come with launching a business. These include but are not limited to Baird Holm, Nebraska Startup Academy, MOVE Venture Capital, Nebraska Enterprise Fund and NBDC.

MORE INFO: 1MC Omaha’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

MakeShift Maker Meetup

WHEN: Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m.

WHERE: MakeShift, 1135 N. 22nd St., Lincoln

WHAT: A gathering for creatives to collaborate on ideas, share projects and exchange feedback and resources for improvement. The space is designed to be a hub to access tools and equipment.

MORE INFO: MakeShift’s website and SourceLink page

Omaha 100 Office Hours

WHEN: Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Omaha 100, 2401 Lake St., Omaha

WHAT: Weekly office hours to help individuals connect with organizations and professionals and navigate questions surrounding topics such as small business loans, workforce development, lending programs and further networking.

MORE INFO: Omaha 100’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

Open Coffee at Crescent Moon

WHEN: Thursdays, 8-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket, 140 N. Eighth St., Lincoln

WHAT: A casual gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and other members of the startup community to network and socialize.

MORE INFO: StartupLNK’s website, LinkedIn page, event calendar and SourceLink page

AI Omaha

WHEN: First Thursday of the month, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE: Varies based on event and sponsor

WHAT: A group aimed at creating a supportive space for those interested in artificial intelligence to share insights and learn the latest trends and developments.

MORE INFO: AI Omaha’s LinkedIn page and Meetup page

BAIL Office Hours

WHEN: Third Friday of the month, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: SBA Nebraska District Office, 10675 Bedford Ave., Suite 100, Omaha

WHAT: Get insights to help grow your business from a group of bankers, accountants, insurance agents and legal experts. Organizers said the changes from previous meetups to the listed location and time will be reflected in August.

MORE INFO: GROW Nebraska Women’s Business Center’s website, event calendar, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

BAIL Lincoln

WHEN: Second Thursday of the month, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: SCC Entrepreneurship Center, 285 S. 68th St. Place, Lincoln

WHAT: Get insights to help grow your business from a group of bankers, accountants, insurance agents and legal experts.

MORE INFO: GROW Nebraska’s website, event calendar, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

Capital Conversations

WHEN: Second Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

WHERE: North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA), 2510 N. 24th St., Omaha

WHAT: A monthly speaker series hosted by Omaha 100. It’s an opportunity to learn from experienced entrepreneurs and community leaders, while also providing opportunities to network and hear about local entrepreneurial and financing resources.

MORE INFO: Omaha 100’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

Coffee with Developers

WHEN: Third Saturday of the month, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

WHERE: North Omaha Visitor Center, 2205 N. 24th St., Omaha

WHAT: A networking event for individuals interested in community development and real estate, including entrepreneurs, lenders and industry experts. The goal is to bridge the gap between experienced professionals, financial resources and aspiring builders.

MORE INFO: Coffee with Developers’ Facebook page and its founder’s LinkedIn page

Free Elevator Co-working Day

WHEN: First Thursday of the month, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Elevator locations

WHAT: The co-working spaces are open to the public so that participants can try out the amenities for future use. Elevator also hosts various guest speakers and educational presentations throughout the year.

MORE INFO: Elevator’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

First Friday Free Co-working at Builders

WHEN: First Friday of the month, 8 a.m-3:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Root Coworking – Builders, 1501 Mike Fahey St., Omaha

WHAT: The co-working space is open to the public so that participants can try out the amenities for future use.

MORE INFO: The Root Coworking’s website and Eventbrite page

Founder and Friends Fridays

WHEN: Last Friday of the month, 4-6 p.m.

WHERE: Boiler Brewing Company, 129 N. 10th St., Lincoln

WHAT: A happy hour for founders and ecosystem members to socialize and connect.

MORE INFO: StartupLNK’s website, LinkedIn page, event calendar and SourceLink page

Free Co-working Day at Modus

WHEN: Second Thursday of the month, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Modus Coworking, 1901 Howard St., Omaha

WHAT: The co-working space is open to the public so that participants can try out the amenities for future use.

MORE INFO: Modus Coworking’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

Idea Pub: Morning Edition

WHEN: Last Thursday of the month, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

WHERE: Forge Event Hall of the EDGE District’s Catalyst building, 4601 Catalyst Court, Omaha

WHAT: Sponsored and hosted by UNeMed, the event aims to connect UNMC and UNO entrepreneurs with resources in the Nebraska startup ecosystem. Participants are invited to network, listen to speakers and participate in office hours with UNeMed and UNeTech staff, as well as MOVE Venture Capital and CQuence Health.

MORE INFO: UNeMed’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

Lincoln AI

WHEN: Once a month on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Don’t Panic Labs, 330 S. 21st St. Suite 200, Lincoln

WHAT: A group aimed at discussing theories and applications of everything artificial intelligence and machine learning.

MORE INFO: Lincoln AI’s Meetup page

Omaha B2G Guild

WHEN: Last Tuesday of the month, 12-1 p.m.

WHERE: Big Grove at the Catalyst building, 4601 Catalyst Court, Omaha

WHAT: A group aimed at connecting startup, defense tech and Offutt Air Force Base communities together. Leadership said the event is shifting from its previous evening programming from around 5-7 p.m. to a lunch format.

MORE INFO: Omaha B2G Guild’s LinkedIn page

SCALE Omaha

WHEN: Third Thursday of the month, 4-6 p.m.

WHERE: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., Omaha

WHAT: An event where successful entrepreneurs, leaders and tech innovators share their experiences scaling a business or product. Organized by Nebraska Startup Academy, the networking happy hour starts at 4 p.m. and presentations start at 5 p.m. Leadership said the event is currently on pause until this fall. NSA hosts additional programming and curriculum accessible on its platform.

MORE INFO: Scale Omaha’s LinkedIn page

Trusted Business Connections

WHEN: Third Thursday of the month, 4-5 p.m.

WHERE: Various locations in the Scottsbluff and Gering area, depending on highlighted business or partner

WHAT: A monthly networking event in western Nebraska for community members to network with local support resources and fellow entrepreneurs on starting and growing a business. Registration is required. Be prepared for the time zone shift.

MORE INFO: Trusted Community Development’s website Facebook page and SourceLink page

Women in Technology of the Heartland (WITH)

WHEN: Third Tuesday of the month, 5-6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Various locations in Omaha based on event and sponsor

WHAT: A speaker series and networking forum open to all. The event is organized by Women in Technology of the Heartland (WITH), a nonprofit aimed at supporting and growing IT talent among women in the workforce. Topics range from cybersecurity and tech skills to career advancement insights.

MORE INFO: WITH’s website, LinkedIn page, and Meetup page

The events listed here are compiled from SourceLink Nebraska and tips from community members. SPN reached out to organizations directly for up-to-date information.

Additional entrepreneurial support organizations, such as NBDC, NEF, Open Range and the Metropolitan Community College Small Business Development Center, host events and can point individuals to additional resources throughout Nebraska.

Know of a recurring startup event in Nebraska that should be on the list? Let us know.