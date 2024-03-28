- University Medical Devices raised a $1.6M seed funding round to bring its first product, MicroWash, to market.
- Video: Charlie Cuddy, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MOVE Venture Capital and the Executive Director of the Nebraska Startup Academy shared his insights at the Scale Omaha February gathering.
- Read: Modest Beginnings: Humbl Roots Scales Pasta Sauce Business with Unique Ingredient in the Midlands Business Journal.
- Registration is now open for the 2nd Annual Flyover Fintech Conference on Oct. 21 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- Last call to shape SPN coverage over the next year by filling out this very short 3-question reader survey.
Updates from around the ecosystem: March 27
