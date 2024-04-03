From the Community, For the Community: Nebraska Founded Runs on Founder Collaboration

A group for founders based in Omaha and Lincoln has developed a radically transparent community to connect up-and-coming startups with resources—and one another.

Nebraska Founded is a peer-to-peer network for founders who want to thrive in Nebraska, but struggle to find the relevant resources because the ecosystem here is less developed compared to places like San Francisco or Chicago, said Nebraska Founded co-founder Ali Schwanke.

Nebraska Founded strives to support startups in navigating the local entrepreneurial ecosystem in order to help them start and grow here. The organization’s model is inspired by a desire for a less formal way for founders to meet, and assess the needs of startups by stripping away an application process to join the community.

Adriana Cisneros Basulto, creator of Nebraska Founded, wanted to stop relying on external organizations to help her connect with other like-minded entrepreneurs. After realizing that vetted programs for upcoming founders often leave folks out because they don’t meet certain requirements, Cisneros Basulto decided to cultivate a safe space for all founders to network and share their personal journeys. She launched Nebraska Founded as a means to reduce barriers to entry.

The organization’s leaders are excited to offer a space where startups can share their input, and receive feedback to improve their company. Schwanke said the group is made up of many different businesses. While every member may not relate to each other’s industry or business model, there are many other ways in which their community relates to one another.

“We’re going to be transparent in our own communities,” Schwanke said. “It’s not: Let’s do a tell-all story from someone who succeeded or someone who failed. It’s about coming together and being willing to share yourself and share what your company is.”

Nebraska Founded hopes to develop a network where members know that help and advice is only one phone call away.

“At its core, Nebraska Founded is a group of intentional founders,” according to Nebraska Founded co-founder Jake Burkland. “It does not matter if you’re building a software company, a food company, or a logistics company—it’s one place for all the resources you might need to take the first step.”

While the organization is just getting off the ground, the primary focus is on being transparent about the ups and downs of starting a business.

“The biggest thing missing from a lot of startup community is the ability to be real and share what happens behind the scenes,” said Schwanke.

Nebraska Founded hopes to disrupt that norm for founders in Omaha and Lincoln.

Visit www.nebraskafounded.com for more information or to add your Nebraska startup to the directory.

Hear from co-founder Jake Burkland in his own words in Ep. 21 of the Weekly Rundown featuring Nebraska Founded.