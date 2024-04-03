Meet Roselyn Gonzalez, SPN Reporting Intern

Please welcome Roselyn Gonzalez to the Silicon Prairie News team as the new reporting intern! Roselyn will help us tell stories from the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Nebraska through her writing and photography.

Roselyn is a journalism student minoring in art and Spanish at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. As a reporting intern at Silicon Prairie News, she is excited to further develop her journalistic abilities while bringing a fresh perspective through her interests in photography and Spanish culture/language.

Roselyn brings previous experience from KLKN Channel 8 in Lincoln. Her work has been published on the Channel 8 network and on its website. Beyond academics, Roselyn volunteers in Lincoln teaching community members Spanish. She aims to pursue a career as a multi-skilled reporter after graduation in December.