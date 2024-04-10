Nebraska’s First Google Fiber Office is Coming to Millwork Commons

Google expands its footprint in Nebraska with plans to open the state’s first Google Fiber office in the Millwork Commons neighborhood north of downtown Omaha. Construction on the approximately 7,000-square-foot office space in the Ashton Building is expected to begin this spring.

Google Fiber is a high-speed broadband internet service that uses fiber optic cable to deliver service to homes and businesses in 18 cities, including, as of last month, Omaha. Google Fiber, also called GFiber, launched residential internet service in a limited area of Omaha following a kickoff event in late March. Service will expand to other neighborhoods in the city as more fiber optic is laid.

Google Fiber kicked off the expansion of its fiber-to-the-home network to Omaha in 2022 and initial construction to lay the fiber optic network started last summer, according to a press release from Millwork Commons.

The Millwork Commons office marks Google’s first presence in the city’s urban core. Google currently operates a recently-expanded data center in Papillion, which broke ground in 2019. The company opened another data center in northwest Omaha, and announced plans last year for a third data center located north of I-80 and west of U.S. 77 in Lincoln.

According to Google officials, the company invested $1.2B in Nebraska infrastructure in 2023 between new and existing sites. That builds on previous investments totaling $2.2B in the state.

Google Fiber will join more than 70 companies and nonprofit organizations located in Millwork Commons, which encompasses around 50 acres at 13th and Nicholas Street in Omaha. Under the development of PGSA, the area has emerged as a hub for technology, art, design and community engagement, regularly hosting events like 1 Million Cups Omaha, VC Office Hours and other gatherings for the creative and entrepreneurial community.

“Google Fiber is a company with a tremendous reputation and track record,” said Paul Smith, founding principal of PGSA. “The decision to locate Nebraska’s first Google Fiber office in Millwork Commons is a testament to the work we’ve done over the past several years to create a neighborhood dedicated to supporting innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.”

“We are excited to see the impact that Google will have across our city in the months and years to come,” he added.

Rachel Merlo, spokesperson for Google Fiber, said that opening in a location that’s already surrounded by innovative companies and startups will be a value-add to the company.

“We believe that Millwork Commons is a great fit for us and will help us connect with the community.”