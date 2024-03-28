Google Fiber is opening its first Nebraska office in Omaha’s Millwork Commons neighborhood with construction expected to start this spring. This is on the heels of Google investing $1.2B in Nebraska infrastructure in 2023 alone. Read more about Google expanding its footprint in the state in the story on SPN.

You’re invited! The SPN team is taking a road trip to Kearney for back-to-back events at the end of this month. Come hang out with us at the SPN Mixer at Thunderhead Brewing Company on Friday, April 26. Then join the 10 Hour Challenge hackathon at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday, April 27.