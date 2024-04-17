- Google Fiber is opening its first Nebraska office in Omaha’s Millwork Commons neighborhood with construction expected to start this spring.
- Read: AI for Business: Solving Problems, Improving Efficiency from the Midlands Business Journal.
- Listen to OMAPOD featuring NMotion powered by gener8tor Managing Principal Scott Henderson on The Art of the Pitch.
- Read: How Artificial Intelligence Software is Reducing Nursing Turnover at Nebraska Medicine from Nebraska Public Media.
- Check out the newly launched Tech Nebraska website to learn how the organization is cultivating Nebraska’s tech community to drive collaboration, growth, and policy.
Updates from around the ecosystem: April 17
