- No More Empty Pots recently opened the Micro Market, a small organic grocery store at the Highlander Accelerator in North Omaha.
- Kiewit Corporation Chief Information Officer Chris Dill will serve as the 2024 Chair of the Tech Nebraska Executive Committee and Advisory Board.
- Read: Bellevue cybersecurity campus ‘full speed ahead’ despite falling short of state funds sought from the Nebraska Examiner.
- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted to ban noncompete agreements nationwide across industries in order to promote competition and innovation, and foster new business formation.
- Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Matthew McCarville, the University of Colorado’s former chief information officer, as Nebraska’s newest CIO.
Updates from around the ecosystem: April 24
