AgTech Connect 2024 conference will focus on sustainable technology

The next AgTech Connect conference is happening in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 17. The event is designed to foster connection and innovation among investors, founders and producers in the AgTech space in the midwest. Registration is open now.

Ani Schutz

·

AgTech Connect is hosting its third annual conference, providing a platform to discuss the future of agriculture and sustainability. The conference is focused on growth in agricultural technology with an emphasis on startups and sustainability. The event is aimed at investors, startup founders and agricultural producers.

AgTech Connect will be held in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 17, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation campus. Activities will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include discussions, startup demonstrations, panels, happy hours and networking. 

Event organizers say they hope AgTech Connect spurs new ideas and collaborations.

Keynote speakers Mark Theurkauf and Alex Russomango, of AGCO Ventures—the venture capital arm of the world’s largest agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturer, will share their perspectives on the future of AgTech. 

ALA Engineering, with its autonomous feed truck, and Barn Owl Precision Agriculture, with its autonomous micro-tractor, will perform live startup demonstrations, providing a firsthand look at some of the technologies being developed for the agricultural market. 

Event organizers say the conference will set the stage for discussions between Midwest agricultural producers and service providers to identify real-world needs and challenges that can be addressed in order for this technology to thrive in the heartland. 

Registration for this event is now open at https://www.agtechconnect.co/.

