Global agtech startups choose Nebraska in new Spur Startup Sandbox Validation Program

Quietly, over the past few years, Nebraska has become a prime destination for agtech startups from across the country — and around the world — to test and validate their technologies.

Now, with the launch of the Spur Startup Sandbox Validation Program, there’s no need to keep it quiet. Four international startups will be working with University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers, industry partners and local farmers in the 2026-27 cohort to get data on their products.

Remedy Bio, from Australia, is testing a biostimulant to improve soil nutrient use and health.

Karl Irrigation, from Sweden, is working on customized irrigation maps to help farmers decide how best to use water.

Kairospace Technology, from Argentina, will evaluate technology that increases the oxygen in irrigation water to improve crop and soil health.

Seismi, from New York, will validate livestock monitoring tech to measure methane emissions and let farmers access carbon accounting markets.

The Startup Sandbox program is the brainchild of Ankit Chandra, the director of entrepreneurship in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Chandra is also the founder of Spur Ventures, an agtech innovation and support initiative.

“Over the last several years, I’ve worked closely with agtech startups around the world and kept hearing the same challenge: customers, investors, and partners increasingly want credible validation backed by scientific rigor before adopting new technologies,” Chandra said in a press release.

“Startups are under pressure to prove their value, but many don’t have access to the research infrastructure, grower networks, or technical expertise needed to generate that data,” he said.

Chandra saw an opportunity to create that support and research system in Nebraska. There is already a strong agtech presence here, along with UNL test facilities and partners around the state.

Over the last year, the pilot cohort of startups included EF Polymer, a Japanese startup with roots in India. They tested a material made from fruit peels and other natural waste that, when added to the soil, can help retain water during periods of drought.

“Working with Nebraska researchers and growers gave us access to the type of independent validation needed to support expansion into the U.S Midwest market,” said Narayan Lal Gurjar, CEO of EF Polymer, in a press release. “The combination of scientific expertise, field testing, and grower engagement helped us better understand both our technology, application and its value to producers.”

Another startup in the pilot cohort was Texas-based GS Vortex Systems, which improves flow in irrigation systems. The Vortex device was tested at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center. The Spur Ventures pipeline helps startups be ready for markets, which includes the new Spur Startup Sandbox Validation Program to help companies get data to prove their technologies work and are ready for adoption. Courtesy Photo

The Spur Startup Sandbox Validation Program is part of the University of Nebraska System’s efforts to bridge university research and entrepreneurship while also building larger relationships with startups and industry leaders.

Chandra hopes the program will be a national model for university commercialization and tech transfer work and supercharge Nebraska’s standing as an agtech hub.

“The faster startups can generate trusted evidence, the faster they can attract customers, build partnerships, secure investment, and create meaningful impact in agriculture,” he said.