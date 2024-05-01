Upcoming Events: May 1

- You’re invited to the Turbine Flats 2024 Crawfish Boil, Friday, May 3, 5-8pm at Turbine Flats in Lincoln.
- Join Nebraska Enterprise Fund for a celebration of Cinco de Mayo featuring Latino small business owners sharing their journeys alongside authentic Mexican food and drinks at the NEF office in Omaha, Monday, May 6, 11am-2pm.
- Register for the Marigold Lunch & Learn with Mansa Latham to learn how to utilize video marketing to tell your brand’s story, Tuesday, May 7, 11:30am-1pm, at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha
- Learn more about the 8(a) Business Development Program: A Federal Certification for Disadvantaged-Owned Businesses either in person in Omaha or online on Thursday, May 9, 9-10:30am.
- RSVP to the first IDEA Forum: Koley Jessen at Happy Hollow Country Club in Omaha, Thursday, May 9, 11am-4:45pm. IDEA stands for: Intellectual Property, Data Privacy, Existing & Emerging Technology, and Artificial Intelligence.
