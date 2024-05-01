- The Weekly Rundown is on hiatus for now. We plan to release the next iteration of the segment this summer. Stay tuned.
- Omaha startup Maxwell is featured in Google’s 2023 Economic Impact Report.
- Applications are due Monday, May 13 for the No More Empty Pots Food Entrepreneur Pitch Competition.
- The UNL Center for Entrepreneurship presented awards to eight entrepreneurs, including four awards that were presented for the first time. Check out the full list here.
- Forbes named Omaha the best city to move to in 2024.
Updates from around the ecosystem: May 1
