Nebraska AgTech startup Nave Analytics raised a $400k funding round to advance its irrigation efficiency technology and expand into global markets. The AgTech startup developed a sensor-free irrigation platform that equips producers with tools to make data-informed decisions about water use. For example, the software can collect environmental data to produce 3-D maps of water content in the soil in a producer’s field.

Also new this week: A preview of the upcoming 4th annual Pitch Black conference and pitch competition to support BIPOC entrepreneurs in Nebraska and Iowa.