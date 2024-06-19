Upcoming 2024 Pitch Black Conference and Tech Showcase Encourages Economic Growth, Diversity

The Midlands African Chamber (MAC) will host the upcoming 2024 Pitch Black Conference and Tech Showcase—a conference, business expo and pitch competition designed to promote entrepreneurship, development and diversity in the regional economy of Nebraska and Iowa. The public event takes place on Saturday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mike and Josie Harper Center on the Creighton University campus.

MAC is a membership-based organization headquartered in Omaha that seeks to support and grow the African and African American presence in the business landscape of Nebraska and the Midwest. Pitch Black is a flagship event of MAC in its fourth year—the first occurred in 2021. Pitch Black provides attendees the chance to connect with potential investors, mentors and resources to develop their startups and businesses.

Presented by Google, the conference’s theme is “Digital Disruption: Unleashing Opportunities for BIPOC Entrepreneurs” and includes workshops covering various topics, like the integration of AI into daily job functions and lessons learned by entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. (“BIPOC” stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Color.) The event will feature local and national guest speakers, including Robert Blackwell, Jr., the founder of Quant16—an IT consulting firm that helps clients apply AI-based solutions to optimize business processes.

The day culminates with a pitch competition where five BIPOC entrepreneurs will showcase their ventures for the chance to win a grand prize of up to $15,000 along with an estimated $40,000 in in-kind support, like legal, accounting and marketing services.

Pitch Black finalists competing include: pharmaceutical and telehealth services company Chalice Health, LLC, “farm to paw” pet treat brand Love Yo Pup, handcrafted candles company Sunflare Brands Company, LLC, app startup Tippl LLC that offers users complimentary drinks at partnering restaurants and bars, and Caring Expertise Homecare, LLC, which provides non-medical homecare services like companionship and transportation to clients.

Tickets can be purchased online via Pitch Black’s website.