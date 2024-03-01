Monolith is a clean energy company that pioneered a new technology to produce carbon black and hydrogen. Now Monolith is expanding its footprint—and economic impact—in Nebraska by moving its global headquarters to Lincoln.

Methane pyrolysis, also known as methane cracking or methane splitting, holds promise for a range of applications related to efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Hydrogen produced through this method has the potential to support decarbonization efforts in sectors like transportation and power generation.

Find out more about this innovative technology and why Monolith decided to go all in on expanding its presence in Nebraska in this week’s feature on SPN.