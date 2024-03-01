Benson First Friday started in June 2012 as a DIY grassroots art walk produced by a pair of bartenders/artist in the Benson neighborhood in Omaha. Now officially BFF Omaha, the nonprofit is focused on fostering community engagement through art.

The nonprofit upstart has come a long way under the leadership of Co-founder and Executive Director Alex Jochim. The group helped create the Creative District Program in Nebraska and succeeded at getting the Benson neighborhood designated as one of the state’s first Creative Districts.

On Friday, June 7, BFF Omaha celebrates its 12th birthday. Find out more about their evolution from a DIY effort to transforming Benson into a hub of creativity in the story on SPN.