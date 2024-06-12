- From DIY art walk to helping create the Creative District Program in Nebraska—BFF Omaha celebrates 12 years of building community through arts engagement in the Benson neighborhood.
- Meet the newest member of the SPN reporting team, Ben Goeser.
- AuditMiner co-founder and CEO Kelly Mann was named among the Most Powerful Women in Accounting in 2024 for the second consecutive year.
- NMotion is accepting applications for its fall cohort through Sunday, June 16.
- Find insights about employee mental health and wellbeing, and other aspects of employee experience, in the Gallup State of the Global Workforce: 2024 Report.
Updates from around the ecosystem: June 12
