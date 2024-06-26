Updates from around the ecosystem: June 26

- Nebraska AgTech startup Nave Analytics raised a $400k funding round to advance its irrigation efficiency technology and expand into global markets.
- Preview the upcoming 4th annual Pitch Black conference and pitch competition to support BIPOC entrepreneurs in Nebraska and Iowa on Saturday, June 29.
- In May the USDA and UNL broke ground on the National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture—a proposed $160 million research center focused on innovation in agriculture.
- Apply for the SCORE 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition by July 31 for your chance to compete for up to $20k for your business.
- A report from Harvard Business School found that since ChatGPT debuted in November 2022, demand has dropped significantly for freelance writers, coders and designers.
