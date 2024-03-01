Nebraska is near the bottom of the list when it comes to EV adoption rates. “Range anxiety” is one common concern deterring potential new EV drivers who are worried about getting stranded without a charge.

Current EV owners in Nebraska say access to charging options for their vehicle isn’t a problem today. But it could eventually become problematic if demand for new EVs outpaces the development of new charging infrastructure in more remote areas of the state.

Check out the story, written by our colleagues at Flatwater Free Press, this week on SPN to explore some of the reasons Nebraskans are skeptical, or not, of EV ownership.