No More Empty Pots Micro Market Expands Hours

No More Empty Pots recently announced that its Micro Market has expanded hours of operation. Previously only open on “Fresh Fridays,” the organic grocer will now be accessible Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Highlander Accelerator in North Omaha.

The nonprofit’s mission centers around addressing food security and serving the educational and entrepreneurial needs of its community. Photo courtesy of No More Empty Pots.

Taylor Hanna, the value chain manager at No More Empty Pots, said that recent new hires have enabled the additional hours.

“We felt that we need to expand our hours for the summer and moving forward so that our community has more availability to shop while having access to seasonal produce and more,” said Hanna. “We will continue to observe the days and hours people tend to shop and adjust accordingly to meet the needs of our community.”

Customers of the Micro Market can expect to find organic produce from both the attached greenhouse and local producers in Nebraska and Iowa, as well as goods like homemade soaps, lotion bars and garden potpourri, following the store’s expansion into wellness products. New items also include products developed by local entrepreneurs working through the No More Empty Pots Entrepreneur Journey program.

Hanna said the nonprofit is currently progressing with the market readiness of five grab-and-go recipes they plan to eventually have available at the Micro Market. While not guaranteed to be the final products for sale, she said they’ve experimented with seasonal soup and noodle dishes and have considered implementing in-house dehydration methods to create their own spices. Photo courtesy of No More Empty Pots.

The best way to track the latest Micro Market buys, deals and events is to follow No More Empty Pots on their social media, Hanna said. Interested groups can also find information on volunteer, internship and job opportunities—along with details on their various programs—on the organization’s website.

Hanna mentioned other developments coming soon from No More Empty Pots—specifically temperature-regulated storage rentals accessible for local restaurants and producers, changes to The Entrepreneur Journey program to make it a cohort model and R&D currently underway in the greenhouse to lead to wholesale operations.

Follow along as SPN covers further updates on No More Empty Pots’ expansion in the near future.