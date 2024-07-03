Upcoming Events, July 3

- Register for the AgTech Connect conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln on Wednesday, July 17.
- Check out the Nebraska.Code() 2024 Software Development Conference, July 17-19, at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.
- Join NUtech Ventures for From Idea to Startup: a Two-Day Workshop on July 22-23 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in Lincoln
- RSVP to attend the workshop: Navigating Federal Innovation Grants on Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the NBDC office in Omaha.
- The AIM Institute’s inaugural Big AI Conference will bring together industry experts, researchers, innovators and enthusiasts to explore trends and applications in artificial intelligence, on Wednesday, August 21 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
