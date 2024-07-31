- Sign up for the SCORE Lincoln Workshop: What’s Involved In Starting a Small Business at Turbine Flats in Lincoln, Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Get a behind-the-scenes look at more than 60 of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro’s most fascinating spaces and places that shape our city during Open Omaha, August 3-4.
- BarCamp Omaha 2024 is coming up on Saturday, August 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Aviture.
- Registration is open for the AIM Institute’s Heartland Developers Conference, including the inaugural Big AI Conference, on August 20-21 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
- Tickets are on sale for Bright Side: an employee experience and culture conference by Workshop on Tuesday, September, 17 at The Venue at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
Upcoming Events, July 31:
