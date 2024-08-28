Meet the Six Companies in the Fall 2024 NMotion Accelerator

NMotion powered by gener8tor invested $100k for 7.5% equity in six startups as part of its latest accelerator cohort. The entrepreneurs come from a diverse range of backgrounds and will receive support and resources to help them grow their businesses over the course of the 12-week program, and beyond.

The selected startups are: Nebraska-based Build Más, Cup of Coa, MyVoluntier Operations, and Set Your Sites; Minnesota-based Empowerment Independence; and Iowa-based Tumbleweed.

“As the only early stage investment accelerator in a six-state area, we are seeing the fruits of our efforts to find the best and brightest here in Nebraska and surrounding states,” said Nate Clark, recently promoted NMotion managing director. “Not only does this cohort represent a variety of sectors, but the founders also represent a diversity of communities. We’re excited for the personal and company growth they will experience through the help of the broader Nebraska community.” NMotion cohort members attend the weekly Founders and Friends happy hour in Lincoln during their first week in the accelerator. Photo by Ben Goeser.

More about the six startups in the Fall 2024 new cohort:

Build Más: A bilingual English and Spanish estimation software for contractors. Founded by CEO Claudia Munoz-Najar and Chief Industry Officer Armando Salgado. Munoz-Najar is a mother and university innovation leader from Peru motivated by the struggles of Hispanic contractors in Nebraska to spark her next business.

Cup of Coa: A luxury gourmet cocoa brand. Founded by CEO Jasmin McGinnis—a coffee shop owner in Kearney seeking to “eradicate Swiss Miss from the Market” with a product in 26 states and five countries.

Empower Independence: A personal care products company that aims to support seniors and those with physical limitations. Founded by CEO Kelly Van Ert, an occupational therapist with college ties to Omaha who believes in the importance of autonomy in maintaining a positive quality of life.

MyVoluntier Operations: Online tools that assist schools and service organizations with managing community engagement. Founded by CEO Aubrey Gibson and Co-founder Kourtney Gibson. CEO Gibson, a former partner at a law firm and father of four, felt the push to go full-time in his startup after spending more time with his family and experiencing the death of a friend, which led him to take stock of what was most important.

Set Your Sites: A tool to streamline connecting campers and RV owners with available first-come, first-serve campsites. Founded by CEO Stacy Dam and CTO Dustin Dam—a self-described “classic COVID camper family” who fell in love with camping and were inspired to take a risk following a near-death experience.

Tumbleweed: Legacy-planning tools that support individuals and their loved ones going through the late stages of their lives manage their records. Founded by CEO Paul Richardson, COO Keisha Chandler and CPO Colleen Kinsey. CEO Richardson, a resident of the West Coast, found his way to Northeast Iowa where his grandparents were from to process his grief for them. He was motivated to help those “sandwiched” between looking after aging relatives while caring for their own families.

Over the course of the accelerator, founders collaborate with one another and also hear from experienced entrepreneurs in the Nebraska ecosystem through planned tours and meetings. Members of the current cohort recently visited the office space of Hudl—a sports video-recording and data-capturing company headquartered in Lincoln—and talked with Co-founder and Chief Product Officer John Wirtz.

NMotion cohort members meet with Hudl Co-founder and Chief Product Officer John Wirtz in Lincoln. Photo by Ben Goeser.

The 12-week program currently runs twice a year and offers participants a $100k investment for 7.5% equity. These entrepreneurs receive one-on-one coaching, networking opportunities and discounts to a catalog of services and products commonly used by startups. After the 12 weeks, the cohort will have the chance to pitch their companies at the NMotion Showcase event during Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

“Nebraska is growing faster than our regional peers when it comes to startups thanks to the organizations and individuals who are investing in these founders,” said Scott Henderson, NMotion managing principal and general partner of gener8tor Great Plains Fund I. “Great trees never grow alone and those of us living on the Great Plains know we all can play a part in helping the next wave of Nebraska companies.”

NMotion Managing Director Nate Clark said they look for three main characteristics among candidates during the accelerator application process:

A team with diverse backgrounds and skillsets. Evidence of customer demand for the product or service. A scalable business model.

But Clark said any interested startup at any stage should apply.

“All startups that go through the application process get the opportunity for direct one-to-one coaching,” said Clark. “So when the next application cycle rolls around, they’re able to pick up traction and improve on their business and then be an even stronger candidate for the next cohort.”

With the current program just beginning, the cohort shared their goals and hopes for the accelerator based in Nebraska. Originally from South Carolina, Gibson said he was drawn to the NMotion Accelerator to continue to build his company because of the surprising openness and interest in his story he experienced in the startup ecosystem here in the state.

For more information on the newest NMotion accelerator programs, please visit www.nmotion.co.