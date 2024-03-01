The first-ever Silicon Prairie Startup Week is just around the corner! The week of events kicks off with the IO2024 Summit in Lincoln on Monday, November 11. SPN recently had a chance to catch up with Inside Outside Innovation founder Brian Ardinger to find out more about what to expect from this year’s summit.

Brian shared a sneak peek of speakers—the full lineup will be announced soon—and a discount code for the SPN community to receive $50 off of IO2024 registration. Check out the story on SPN to have all your IO2024 questions answered and save $50!