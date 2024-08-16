BIPOC Founders Should Apply for the Midlands African Chamber Accelerator by Aug. 30

Applications are now open for the Midlands African Chamber’s (MAC) semiannual business accelerator focused on supporting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs in Nebraska and Iowa. Accelerator participants receive mentorship and resources to grow their ventures.

Occurring in the fall and spring, MAC-X aligns with MAC’s goal of promoting an economic landscape in the Midwest where BIPOC founders and small business owners are able to succeed and advance. Participants get opportunities to join exclusive networking forums, receive one-on-one business coaching and earn up to $1,000 in seed funds.

Applications for the MAC Xcelerator (MAC-X) are available now through August 30, 2024. More information on the MAC-X program and its requirements—along with other initiatives by MAC—can be found on the organization’s official website.

Besides the already mentioned benefits, individuals enrolled in the accelerator can apply for MAC’s annual Pitch Black business pitch competition, which can earn them up to $15,000 in funding on top of additional assistance.

SPN covered the 2024 Pitch Black Conference and Tech Showcase earlier this summer. MAC board members and competitors in the pitch competition gather for a photo at the 2024 Pitch Black Conference and Tech Showcase.

Mark Wong, co-founder of the app startup Tippl, which partners with restaurants and bars in the Omaha area, graduated from the MAC-X program in April and competed in the 2024 Pitch Black competition in June.

“The knowledge, support and networking opportunities provided through the program have been invaluable to our growth and development,” said Wong. “We have gained so much insight and are better equipped to navigate the challenges ahead, thanks to the MAC’s dedicated efforts.”

More information on the next Pitch Black conference, scheduled for June 27, 2025, can be found on the Pitch Black website.

MAC received $25,000 of grant funding from the United Way of the Midlands (UWM) Community Impact Fund to support the MAC-X program.

“MAC’s application really spoke toward the need for diversified representation in the business sector and was clear as to what actions they would take in order to make that a reality,” said Meg Blue, director of community investments at UWM.