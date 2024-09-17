Krystal Rider Named President of Omaha Data Science Academy

The Omaha Data Science Academy (ODSA) announced the appointment of Krystal Rider as its new president. Rider brings experience in technology education, having previously served as the director of a code school and a technology library.

Founded in 2016, ODSA is a licensed trade school under the Nebraska Department of Education. It has trained over 60 individuals and awarded more than 100 IT certificates, focusing on providing opportunities to underserved communities.

“I have ambitious goals for our little trade school,” Rider said. “The ODSA is an amazing resource for Nebraska to find its tech talent, but we are going to make it better.”

Rider takes over from Nate Watson, president of Contemporary Analysis (CAN), ODSA’s parent company.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Watson said. “I have the right person on hand now.”

With support from a Nebraska Department of Economic Development grant, Rider plans to expand the academy’s offerings, including new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity certificates, alongside existing Data Science and Machine Learning programs.

One of Rider’s primary goals is to make tech careers accessible to underrepresented groups, including women, people of color and low-income residents. She also intends to collaborate with other local code schools to enhance ODSA’s impact and avoid duplicating efforts.

“Krystal’s vision and strategic approach will drive the academy toward tremendous success and community impact,” Watson added.