Applications are open through Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. CDT for the Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition. This is your chance to win the $10,000 grand prize or $2,500 people’s choice award to grow your Nebraska-based startup. The cash awards are non dilutive funds.

The competition is open to Nebraska companies that are less than five years old and have a product, prototype or MVP to demonstrate. Semifinalists will be announced by Oct. 16 and invited for in-person interviews and a Startup Showcase in Omaha during Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

The top five finalists will compete in front of a live audience and panel of judges on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Millwork Commons in Omaha.

Learn more about eligibility, judging criteria and how to apply for the pitch competition in the story on SPN.