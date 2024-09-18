Submit Your Startup Pitch by Oct. 6 for a Chance to Win $10k

Calling all early-stage Nebraska founders! Do you have a product, prototype or MVP that’s ready for the spotlight? Would $10,000 cash help you advance your startup?

Apply for the Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition! This is your chance to present your startup to investors, mentors and the community, as part of the first-ever Silicon Prairie Startup Week (SPSW). The live finale happens on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Millwork Commons in Omaha. In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, the startup with the most votes from the audience will receive the People Choice award of $2,500.

Startups need to meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Based in Nebraska

In operation for less than five years

Must have at least a prototype or MVP to demonstrate

Submit your 2-minute video pitch or 350-word written application by 11:59 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 6. Semifinalists will be notified by Oct. 16, with the semifinal and final rounds taking place in person on Wednesday, November 13.

Semifinalists will be invited for a brief interview with a panel of judges and then will present their startup at the Startup Showcase following the completion of interviews. The top five highest scoring companies from the semifinal round will move on to pitch live immediately after the showcase for a chance to win up to $10,000 in non-dilutive funds.

Companies will be assessed based on:

Clearly defined problem and solution

Competitive advantage

Scalability

Feasibility for success

Company presentation

The pitch competition offers more than just cash prizes. This is a great opportunity for your startup to gain visibility in the regional ecosystem, connect with potential investors and receive valuable feedback from industry experts during Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

Don’t miss out—apply today and take your business to the next level! See more information and application instructions at https://siliconprairienews.com/pitch.