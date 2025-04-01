New CANalytics conference to showcase local data science talent May 15

Contemporary Analysis (CAN) is hosting its first-ever CANalytics conference on May 15 at Lucile’s Old Market in Omaha. The conference is data science specific, targeting data scientists, engineers, career changers and business leaders seeking to learn more about the field and how to leverage innovations in their companies.

CAN is a data science consulting firm that provides solutions and training to businesses on topics like predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It’s the parent company of the Omaha Data Science Academy (ODSA), which provides job-specific certifications and classes administered by practicing data scientists.

CAN President Nate Watson said the spark for the conference came from wanting to challenge perspectives of Omaha as a place where nothing innovative happens. He said he sees CANalytics as an opportunity to showcase the region’s tech talent and inform local companies of tech advancements and skill sets they can incorporate to stay competitive.

“CANalytics really is designed to provide a place for organizations to see it being done,” said Watson. “They need idea generation, they need inspiration, they need leadership and they need access to leaders.”

Watson said attendees can expect expert speakers and hands-on workshops on real-world data science applications, demos featuring AI, a graduation ceremony for ODSA’s latest graduates and the naming of the Gordon T. Summers Data Scientist of the Year Award. Nominations for the award are open until May 1 to recognize a member of the local data science community.

Those interested in volunteering, speaking or sponsoring the conference can fill out the following form. To stay up to date about the conference and know when the tickets go live, you can subscribe to CAN’s newsletter or follow on LinkedIn.