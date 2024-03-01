This week we’re launching the SPN Ecosystem Project to trace the impact and influence of different individuals and startups in Nebraska since the early 2000s. We start by exploring the role of community events in growing the ecosystem. In-person events have been crucial to connecting folks from different areas of the ecosystem to resources and one another.

That’s as true today as ever. Events like 1 Million Cups, Startup Week and dozens of other regular gatherings across the state, continue to strengthen the Nebraska startup community.

The SPN team has been combing the archives to connect the dots between the community events of yesteryear to today. And now we need your help! What events have had a significant impact on you as a founder or member of the startup community? Who are the people who have inspired or impacted you? Who are the mentors paying it forward to the next generation?

Check out the introduction to the Ecosystem Project on SPN.