This week we’re launching the SPN Ecosystem Project to trace the impact and influence of different individuals and startups in Nebraska since the early 2000s. This multimedia series will combine SPN archival content with new reporting.

First up: Exploring the role of community events in growing the ecosystem.

At SPN we have the chance to talk with founders around Nebraska about their point of entry into the startup ecosystem. Community events are a common way that folks first learn about resources available to help them turn their idea into reality, or take their business to the next level. It’s also a vehicle to connect with other current or aspiring entrepreneurs and potential funding sources.

Events have played a critical role in growing the ecosystem from the very beginning at Tweetups—when people who knew one another from Twitter (now X) would get together to meet IRL, the first BarCamp (2008) and Big Omaha (2009). Since then, the number and frequency of events has increased exponentially. And they’ve spread beyond Omaha and Lincoln to other parts of the state.

Today, events like 1 Million Cups, Silicon Prairie Startup Week and dozens of other regular gatherings across Nebraska, continue to strengthen and connect the Nebraska startup community. Stay tuned for stories, interviews and archival content connecting the dots between the startup events and community builders of yesteryear to present day.

Now SPN wants to hear from you! What events have had a significant impact on you as a founder or member of the Nebraska startup community? Who are the Nebraskans who have inspired or impacted you in your startup journey? Who are the mentors paying it forward to the next generation?

Send us a message, tips@siliconprairienews.com, and tell us who you think we should talk to for this project!