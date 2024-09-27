Speakers on AI, Cybersecurity, Innovation in Nebraska at the 2024 Flyover Fintech Conference

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, Neb., will host the Flyover Fintech Conference for a second year in Lincoln. The conference attracts business leaders and public officials to discuss topics related to financial technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

Happening on Monday, Oct. 21, key speakers include Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance Director Kelly Lammers, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, KY, and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry, NC.

The event will highlight Nebraska’s role in fintech and provide opportunities for networking and discussions on the future of AI in financial services, housing and the importance of cybersecurity in a digital environment.

The conference will host a panel on “Innovation in Nebraska” with Brian Ardinger, director of innovation at Nelnet; Claire Devney, head of fintech engagement at FNBO; Megan Elliott, director of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts; and Paul Neuner, founder and CEO of Telcoin.

Another panel, “AI & Housing,” will include Hilary Halpern, head of public policy at Rocket Mortgage; Jonathan Lawless, head of homeownership at Bilt Rewards; Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI, and a representative from Zillow.

The conference will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude with a closing reception at 4:30 p.m. Registration is open until October 7, 2024.

More details can be found at www.flyoverfintech.com.