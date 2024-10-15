Getting an “A” in AI: Enrollment is Open at UNO for the First AI Degree Program in Nebraska

Current and prospective students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) can now enroll in the college’s new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (BSAI) degree program for the Spring 2025 semester. The program will run through the computer science department in the College of Information Science and Technology (IS&T), and it is the first AI degree program in Nebraska.

The BSAI program will help students develop skills in topics like data analytics, machine learning and natural language processing. The goal is for graduates to be able to build and manage AI systems in a wide range of industries.

“This degree is a game-changer for Nebraska,” IS&T Dean Martha Garcia-Murillo said. “It will attract students from all over the state—and the country—who want to be part of the next wave of AI innovation. And it will give Nebraska employers the talent they need to compete in a global market.”

Dean Garcia-Murillo said the school began discussing the idea of an AI-based degree program before the COVID pandemic, but the timing seemed too early. As the technology has developed rapidly and become more accessible in the last few years, she said such knowledge has never been more relevant. So relevant that she envisions UNO offering a master’s degree in AI in the future.

“This is a time when I see it as a little bit like English or math,” said Garcia-Murillo. “It’s a skill that is going to be very useful and will help you do things in other areas that you are interested in doing potentially better and more efficiently, and make them more interesting.”

Beyond believing the program will have a positive impact on the futures of UNO students, leaders in the city believe the program will have a positive impact on the future of Omaha.

“Cities that embrace emerging technologies like artificial intelligence become magnets for top talent and innovation, transforming not only their economies, but also the quality of life for their residents,” Omaha Chamber of Commerce CEO Heath Mello said. “By launching this groundbreaking AI program, UNO is positioning Omaha to be a leader in the tech revolution, creating a ripple effect that will drive growth, attract new businesses and foster a vibrant, future-ready workforce.”

Current students can already enroll in courses that provide required credits for the degree. More information about the coursework and how to apply can be found on the UNO IS&T’s website.