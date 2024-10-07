Midlands Business Journal Releases 2024 ‘40 Under 40’ Winners

The 2024 class of “40 Under 40” winners has been announced by Midlands Business Journal. The winners include entrepreneurs, executives and professionals from the greater Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs area who are under the age of 40.

The Midlands Business Journal (MBJ) recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact in their business and community early in their careers. Each person has been nominated by either coworkers, colleagues, supervisors, family, friends or self-nominations. MBJ then judges based on early career success, leadership, career potential and community involvement.

The “40 Under 40” award showcase will be held at the Omaha Design Center on Dec. 4.

Congratulations to the 2024 Midlands Business Journal “40 Under 40” winners: