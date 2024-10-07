Midlands Business Journal Releases 2024 ‘40 Under 40’ Winners

The 2024 class of “40 Under 40” winners has been announced by Midlands Business Journal. The winners include entrepreneurs, executives and professionals from the greater Omaha, Lincoln and Council Bluffs area who are under the age of 40.
The Midlands Business Journal (MBJ) recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact in their business and community early in their careers. Each person has been nominated by either coworkers, colleagues, supervisors, family, friends or self-nominations. MBJ then judges based on early career success, leadership, career potential and community involvement.
The “40 Under 40” award showcase will be held at the Omaha Design Center on Dec. 4.
Congratulations to the 2024 Midlands Business Journal “40 Under 40” winners:
- Rachael Arens—Omaha Public Schools
- Rebecca Armstrong Langle—Nomi Health
- Erin Artz—Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP
- Chad Benner—Woodmenlife
- Mindy Bieck—Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation
- Aretha Boex—UNMC
- Allison Bring—Zenia Omaha
- Mallory Callahan—Nebraska Health Network
- Ashley Carroll—CHI Health
- Jeremy Christensen—Baird Holm LLP
- Elizabeth Codina—Peter Kiewit Foundation
- Jacquelyn Denson—Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors
- Michael Helgerson—MAPA
- Kirby Keomysay—Kontempo/Ko & Co. Studios
- Giana Klein—All Care Health Center
- Roger Knobeloch—Garver
- Antonia Krupicka-Smith—Council Bluffs Library
- Jacqelle Lane—Omaha Children’s Museum
- Denisa Larreau Mettler—Edcare Omaha
- Chad Mares—The Work Lab, Inc.
- Evan Martin—Metropolitan Utilities District
- Molly Motsinger-O’Neil—Superb Shifts
- Dell Nared—Greater Omaha Chamber
- Laurel Oetken—Tech Nebraska
- Kene Okigbo—RDG Planning & Design
- Brooke Pauley—Horsepower Today
- Tessa Porter—Sprinkk
- Jason Porto—Ground Builders, Inc.
- Jessica Queen—Omedus
- Rick Rawley—UMB Bank
- Zach Reinhardt—Evergreen Enterprises
- Nick Shannon—Bridgers Trust
- Sharnelle Shelton—Onyx Street Boutique
- Leslie Smith—Omaha Municipal Land Bank
- Christie Stukenholtz—Senior Care Finder
- Diane Temme Stinton—TMCO
- Jessica Tippery—Project Harmony
- Lauren Walag—Douglas County Public Defender’s Office
- Diva Wilson—CHI Health/Creighton University
- Chase Woodward—Nebraska Spine + Pain Center
