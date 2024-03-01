First generation Nebraska sheep producer Megan Landes-Murphy devised a method to turn low-quality sheep wool into high-quality natural fertilizer. She started Kestrel Ridge Pellet Co. in 2022, and as of today it’s the only business of its kind in the state.

Most sheep in Nebraska are raised for their meat. Sheep have to be sheared annually to help prevent overheating, pests and disease. The wool from Nebraska sheep herds is too low quality to be used in yarn or fabric. It’s so low quality that most Nebraska producers just throw it away, burn or bury it.

That realization led Landes-Murphy down a path of figuring out how to add value to a byproduct that would otherwise be sent to the landfill. Read about Landes-Murphy’s journey from USDA researcher to rancher to entrepreneur in this week’s feature on SPN.