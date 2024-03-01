All of us because Silicon Prairie Startup Week is in full swing! Join us for the Startup Showcase and live pitch competition finale at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha later today. Come out to meet the 20 semifinalist startups at the showcase before five finalists are selected to pitch live on stage for the $10,000 grand prize! You’ll even have the chance to vote for your favorite startup to receive the $2,500 people’s choice award. Enjoy food and drinks from Heirloom Fine Foods.

The week kicked off with the IO2024 Summit and NMotion Showcase at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. More SPSW events happened at the UNL Center for Entrepreneurship, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, The Combine, FUSE Coworking, RAYGUN and The Green Gateau. Thanks to the approximately 500 people who have already attended events in Lincoln this week! Our team looks forward to connecting with more of the startup community in Ashland and Omaha as the week continues.

There are still more than a dozen events left. You can see the full agenda and register for events happening through Saturday here.