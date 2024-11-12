Register for the second annual Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference

The Heartland Robotics Cluster (HRC) announced its second annual Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference, happening on Nov. 22, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln. The one-day event will bring together leading experts, entrepreneurs and investors to explore the latest developments in robotics and automation, showcasing Nebraska’s expanding role in the sector.

“This event is an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the brightest minds in robotics and automation,” Invest Nebraska CEO Dan Hoffman said in a press release.

This year’s conference will feature a lineup of keynote speakers including

Matt Foley, Senior Associate at FMC Ventures, who will discuss advances in agricultural technology, exploring how robotics can revolutionize farming practices.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rachael Wagner, an expert in medical and space robotics, will share insights from her research and the university’s new robotics engineering curriculum.

Dar Sleeper, VP of Growth at 1X Technologies, will present on humanoid robots designed to assist in daily life.

Luke Farritor, an investor with AI Grant, offering insights on emerging technologies and venture-backed projects.

The conference kicks off with registration and a partner showcase at 10:30 a.m., offering a chance to network and tour the Nebraska Innovation Studio, followed by a series of keynote presentations throughout the afternoon. The event will close with a HRC Robotics Award presentation and a reception.

“We look forward to fostering innovation, collaboration and exploration of the limitless possibilities in this field,” Hoffman said.

For more details and to register, visit the Heartland Robotics Cluster website.