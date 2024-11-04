Prairie Portraits: Shonna Dorsey

Meet Shonna Dorsey, Executive Director @ Aksarben Foundation for the Nebraska Tech Collaborative & internNE.

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

Nebraska’s startup culture is all about community. People here are genuinely rooting for anyone willing to put in the work and show resilience, flexibility and collaboration. It’s not just about having big ideas; it’s about creating something that lasts. This culture values stability as much as innovation, with a commitment to steady, meaningful growth.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

For me, it’s all about weighing the impact and how well it fits with our mission at the Aksarben Foundation initiatives I oversee including the Nebraska Tech Collaborative and internNE, Powered by Aksarben. If a risk supports our bigger purpose, then it’s worth the leap, but always with clear intention.

How do you define success and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

I define success as making a real difference—something tangible and measurable, even if it starts small. Key metrics? Talent retention, partnership growth and how well we connect people with opportunities and resources. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about building lasting value.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

The biggest challenge is scaling, especially when it comes to funding and attracting talent. But the strong community support here and policy changes are advantages. Nebraska’s collaborative spirit gives startups a real chance to grow, build partnerships and make things happen.

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

AgTech through initiatives like Full Value Agriculture under the leadership of my colleague Dr. Hank Robinson at the Aksarben Foundation, especially in data and AI, has huge potential here. Nebraska’s agricultural roots make it the perfect place to blend tech with tradition, boosting efficiency and sustainability in ways that could set a national example.