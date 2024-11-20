Recap: 2024 Tech Nebraska Summit

This post was written and contributed by Tech Nebraska Executive Director Laurel Oetken.

The second annual Tech Nebraska Summit brought 300 attendees to Omaha on November 7, 2024 to discuss the shared mission of positioning Nebraska as a leading hub for tech innovation. From strategic insights to inspiring startup stories, the Summit was a powerful reminder that with collaboration, leadership, and focus, Nebraska’s tech future is full of promise.

Strategic focus for growth

The day opened with Kat Saunders, strategist at Economic Leadership, LLC, who set the tone with a compelling keynote that revealed where Nebraska stacked up in tech compared to other states — ranking 7th in business climate and 14th in startup job creation, but also highlighted areas for improvement like venture capital funding (25th) and startup survival rates (49th).

Saunders underscored the importance of intentionality: thriving tech hubs across the country didn’t succeed by accident — they meticulously mapped assets, identified gaps, and executed strategic initiatives. Nebraska, she argued, must follow suit by leveraging its unique strengths in agriculture, defense technology, and manufacturing.

Joining Saunders, Bryan Slone, President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry, emphasized prioritization:

“We have so many promising sectors, but we can’t do everything at once. Momentum starts when you focus on a few areas first.” Kat Saunders and Bryan Slone on stage at the Tech Nebraska Summit. Photo provided by Tech Nebraska.

Both speakers stressed the need for long-term vision, suggesting a 20-year strategy that embraces Nebraska’s strengths while addressing challenges like attracting and retaining talent.

Leaders driving innovation

Saunders’ morning keynote was followed up with two panel discussions. The first included CIOs from some of Nebraska’s leading companies:

The conversation immediately jumped into how AI is revolutionizing industries. Mahon described its potential to transform trucking with autonomous vehicles, noting:

“AI isn’t just about automation; it’s about creating new opportunities for efficiency and safety. At Werner, it’s helping us not only move goods more effectively but also improve the lives of our drivers by reducing long-haul burdens.”

Curtis highlighted the importance of clean, secure data, while Sona shared how AI enhances healthcare through innovations like diagnostic support tools. CIO panel at the Tech Nebraska Summit. Photo provided by Tech Nebraska.

The panel also addressed the role of leadership in fostering innovation. Curtis emphasized the need to balance day-to-day operations with future-focused initiatives, noting:

“If you don’t carve out time for innovation, you’ll find yourself in the same spot five years from now.”

Their insights reinforced the importance of mentorship and collaboration, with panelists envisioning a Nebraska tech community where successes and failures alike contribute to collective growth.

Startup founders with a vision

Another panel at this year’s Tech Nebraska Summit showcased the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of four Nebraska startup leaders:

Adriana Cisneros Basulto of Maxwell: Revolutionizing HR with an AI-driven platform to optimize employee benefits.

Chad Johnson of Grain Weevil: Creating robots to improve agricultural safety and efficiency.

Molly O’Neil of Superb Shifts: Streamlining staffing in senior care through technology.

Devon Seacrest of CodeBuddy: Tackling the talent gap in software development with AI tools.

Startup founder panel at Tech Nebraska Summit. Photo provided by Tech Nebraska.

These founders highlighted Nebraska’s unique advantages, from mentorship culture to state-backed funding programs. As Cisneros Basulto put it:

“It’s a no-brainer to stay here. The financial support and willingness of local companies to adopt new technology make Nebraska an ideal place for startups.”

For Chad Johnson, the local support was key to Grain Weevil’s early success:

“Our first prototypes came to life because of Nebraska’s generosity. Farmers welcomed us into their operations, and local businesses stepped up to provide expertise and components. You can’t replicate that anywhere else.”

Their stories were a testament to the power of innovation rooted in empathy — each founder is solving real-world problems while showcasing the potential of Nebraska’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Shaping tech policy that lasts

The afternoon sessions fostered conversations around AI, tech policy, and how innovation hubs fill an essential role within their respective communities across the state.

Laurel Oetken, Tech Nebraska’s executive director, joined other technology trade association leaders to discuss how policy drives systemic, long-term change in technology ecosystems. Tech Nebraska Executive Director Laurel Oetken addresses the audience and panelists at the Tech Nebraska Summit. Photo provided by Tech Nebraska.

During this panel, Oetken shared bold plans for 2025: a tech caucus.

“Next year, Tech Nebraska is excited to launch a tech caucus to give policymakers a space to connect, learn, and hear from industry leaders. The goal is to demystify emerging topics and establish clear lines of communication and collaboration, ensuring no voices are left out.”

Each breakout session was designed for attendees to think about what role they can play to build Nebraska’s technology ecosystem.

Tech Nebraska Summit key insights

As conversations wrapped up, a few key takeaways emerged from this year’s Summit:

Strategic Focus: Nebraska must prioritize high-impact sectors to build momentum. Collaboration: Success will require cooperation between urban and rural communities. Leadership: C-suite engagement and mentorship are critical to driving change. AI and Innovation: Emerging technologies like AI are shaping industries statewide. Talent Retention: Attracting and keeping top talent is essential to Nebraska’s growth. Empathy-Driven Solutions: Local innovators are creating technology with a human touch.

Looking ahead

The 2024 Tech Nebraska Summit wasn’t just about celebrating progress — it was a call to action. From startup founders to top technology leaders, every speaker highlighted the incredible potential of Nebraska’s tech community. As Slone reminded attendees:

“It’s not about wins and losses in the legislature. It’s about whether we did something this week to create a better environment for businesses to thrive.”